Study: Texas abortions declined as cl...

Study: Texas abortions declined as clinics got farther away

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The number of abortions performed throughout Texas dropped after a 2013 law forced the closure of clinics in all but the largest cities, and the decline was steeper the farther a woman lived from one of the remaining clinics, a study found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan shark (Feb '13) 1 hr zahn67 63
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) 9 hr bobby michaels 64
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 16 hr Luv Mexican Men 104
mexican traditions 16 hr WoW 11
Window tint 18 hr Help-me-n1234 3
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) Wed Slapped 14
Worthless people yes you satx Wed cristal 11
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC