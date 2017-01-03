STEM program expanding to reach more military children
Col. David Raugh, the 502nd Force Support Group commander at Fort Sam Houston, briefs local and state education officials on the importance of having the National Math and Science Initiative's College Readiness Program available at military-connected schools in San Antonio Jan. 6, 2017. The program aims to improve STEM education -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- in schools across the country, including over 150 military-connected schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|ROTFLMAO
|7,421
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|3 hr
|game is over
|23
|making an adult film!!!!!! (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|Trb9345
|31
|Seeking_David_Haliburton
|7 hr
|A_sMart_opportunitY
|1
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|blahblahblah
|89
|Attencion! Hola!!
|11 hr
|Oops
|11
|cristal arrested
|11 hr
|Oops
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC