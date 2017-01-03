STEM program expanding to reach more ...

STEM program expanding to reach more military children

Col. David Raugh, the 502nd Force Support Group commander at Fort Sam Houston, briefs local and state education officials on the importance of having the National Math and Science Initiative's College Readiness Program available at military-connected schools in San Antonio Jan. 6, 2017. The program aims to improve STEM education -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- in schools across the country, including over 150 military-connected schools.

