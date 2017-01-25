Son accused of stabbing father 15 tim...

Son accused of stabbing father 15 times with pocket knife, San Antonio police say

A man has been accused of stabbing his father 15 times with pocket knife in San Antonio on Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Cato Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. and found Cirilo Lemus with life-threatening injuries, The San Antonio Express-News reports .

