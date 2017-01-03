Sheriff's report
Live Oak County Sheriff's Office dispatch - which provides service to Live Oak and McMullen counties - reported the following calls for service: a Dec. 12, 8:57 a.m., a possible burglary was reported at the Carquest store in the 700 block of East Houston Street in George West a Dec. 12, 9:45 a.m., a customer left her purse in the Van's BBQ restaurant at 6 p.m. on the previous day and the staff wanted to turn it over to the sheriff's office a Dec. 12, 1:42 p.m., a caller said she was attempting to retrieve belongings from her sister's home on Sharon Drive a Dec. 12, 6:39 p.m., a caller reported that two people with flashlights were checking the windows of the George West Primary School and that they had gotten into a gray, four-door passenger car that was last seen headed toward Sonic a Dec. 12, 8:02 p.m., a caller advised that someone at the George West Event Center paid with a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Jack
|7,420
|Attencion! Hola!!
|1 hr
|Oops
|11
|cristal arrested
|1 hr
|Oops
|4
|La tranny from Califas will be San Francisco pa...
|5 hr
|Little Johntny Da...
|5
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|15 hr
|game is over
|19
|Ft. Lauderdale Airport
|Mon
|Slapped ONCE AGAIN
|1
|Who knows this guy jay lucky
|Mon
|Tits McGee
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC