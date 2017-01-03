Sheriff's report

Live Oak County Sheriff's Office dispatch - which provides service to Live Oak and McMullen counties - reported the following calls for service: a Dec. 12, 8:57 a.m., a possible burglary was reported at the Carquest store in the 700 block of East Houston Street in George West a Dec. 12, 9:45 a.m., a customer left her purse in the Van's BBQ restaurant at 6 p.m. on the previous day and the staff wanted to turn it over to the sheriff's office a Dec. 12, 1:42 p.m., a caller said she was attempting to retrieve belongings from her sister's home on Sharon Drive a Dec. 12, 6:39 p.m., a caller reported that two people with flashlights were checking the windows of the George West Primary School and that they had gotten into a gray, four-door passenger car that was last seen headed toward Sonic a Dec. 12, 8:02 p.m., a caller advised that someone at the George West Event Center paid with a ... (more)

