Self-driving vehicles could hit Texas highways soon
The Texas Automated Vehicle Proving Ground Partnership was one of 10 selected sites from more than 60 applicants nationwide. The statewide partnership, consisting of Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, San Antonio and El Paso, joined by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Transportation Research , and the Southwest Research Institute , will put Texas on the path to becoming the nation's first "Smart State," which aims to create a platform for innovation to address community challenges.
