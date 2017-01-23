Self-driving vehicles could hit Texas...

Self-driving vehicles could hit Texas highways soon

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Texas Automated Vehicle Proving Ground Partnership was one of 10 selected sites from more than 60 applicants nationwide. The statewide partnership, consisting of Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, San Antonio and El Paso, joined by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Transportation Research , and the Southwest Research Institute , will put Texas on the path to becoming the nation's first "Smart State," which aims to create a platform for innovation to address community challenges.

