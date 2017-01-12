'Selena' at the Alameda and 30 more ways to rev up your weekend
The young Danish pop band fronted by singer Lukas Forchhammer arrives in S.A. after a wild year that saw the act nominated for three Grammy Awards for its big hit piano ballad, "7 Years." They closed it out on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 17" without a hitch.
