Section of I10 closed after 18-wheele...

Section of I10 closed after 18-wheeler strikes traffic sign

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Portions of I-10 near downtown were shut down Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, when a truck struck a highway sign. Portions of I-10 near downtown were shut down Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, when a truck struck a highway sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
little johnny and cristal arrested 41 min LOL 1
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 2 hr That was easy 101
whats the most dangerous area in san antonio (Jan '15) 3 hr That was easy 11
La tranny from Califas is not posting he/she if... 3 hr I heard 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr Mark 7,429
2016 Little Johnny Da Master 234 postings and T... 5 hr lol lol 4
Players club forum 6 hr Looking 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC