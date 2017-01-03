SeaWorld San Diego performs its last ...

SeaWorld San Diego performs its last controversial killer whale show...

The One Ocean show will be replaced with a new programme aimed at showcasing the more natural behaviour of orca The SeaWorld park in San Diego performed its controversial killer whale show for the final time this weekend - just days after the death of Tilikum . The One Ocean show went ahead for the last time following years of controversy about the welfare of killer whales held captivity and made to perform in front of crowds.

