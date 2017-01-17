Sean Burnett files to run against Jajoo on Sugar Land City Council
Sean Burnett a 17-year resident of Sugar Land and business owner has officially announced his intent to run for the City of Sugar Land Council Member District 4 in the May 6 election. "I believe our city is among the greatest in the country and I want to do my part to ensure Sugar Land is prepared for inevitable growth while improving safety, attracting high quality jobs, supporting local businesses, communicating with our exceptional school district, leverage technology to improve traffic congestion, and balancing our expanding tax base," he said.
