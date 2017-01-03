School districts in San Antonio see mixed results in A-F grading
Many Bexar County school districts received low letter grades from the Texas Education Agency in a report released Friday to show what a new A-F grading system for schools and districts could look like when it takes effect next school year. Schools and districts received grades in four of the five subcategories the state plans to use when A-F grades officially come out in summer 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La tranny from Califas sure got quiet after som...
|12 min
|Ba chinggggg
|3
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|27 min
|Melania Tranny Trump
|1
|Are Mexican girls better in bed than white girls?
|36 min
|I heard
|8
|Scientology
|1 hr
|Outside looking in
|5
|Pete tello
|1 hr
|Tello
|4
|2016 Little Johnny Da Master 234 postings and T...
|2 hr
|Da master
|5
|Vino y queso! Done estan las habas?
|2 hr
|Francis
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC