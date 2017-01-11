SAWS: Start of sinkhole still unclear
A sinkhole in the 8400 block of Quintana Road is seen Dec. 6, 2016, in an aerial image. One person died and two cars were swallowed by the sink hole that opened up Dec. 4 after San Antonio saw several days of heavy rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attencion! Hola!!
|6 hr
|cristal
|12
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|7 hr
|game is over
|28
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|Scam
|90
|Who knows this guy jay lucky
|12 hr
|Easy
|7
|Lisa Cardenas
|12 hr
|Jay Jay
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|The Reporter
|7,422
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC