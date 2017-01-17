Saving San Antonio' tells the city's story from sleepy

A little over 20 years ago, officers of the San Antonio Conservation Society invited local journalist and historian Lewis F. Fisher to write a book-length account of the accomplishments of that remarkable organization. In writing its first edition, Fisher chronicled the manifold ways in which the San Antonio Conservation Society - through its preservation of so many buildings and historic sites - has helped to tell the stories of the people who built this city over the course of almost three centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.