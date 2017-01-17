SAPD releases sketch, security camera...

SAPD releases sketch, security camera footage of suspect in

The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday released a sketch and security camera footage of the man suspected in a string of sexual assaults and attempted assaults reported near the Medical Center area. Police describe the suspect as a black man with close-cut hair and dark brown eyes.

