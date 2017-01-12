San Antonio writers resist upcoming presidency with their words
Gerard Robledo reads his poem "And some, I assume, are good people" during the Writers Resist in San Antonio event held Sunday Jan. 15, 2017 at the Alamo Beer Company. Gerard Robledo reads his poem "And some, I assume, are good people" during the Writers Resist in San Antonio event held Sunday Jan. 15, 2017 at the Alamo Beer Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|StankvilleFerts
|1,033
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|15 min
|Troof
|13
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Hazza
|234
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Insolente
|7,440
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|4 hr
|whoa
|1
|francis Herrera
|7 hr
|Helen
|11
|Cash 3 / Pick 3 players (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Helen
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC