San Antonio shoppers see week of high-profile crime
At least three armed men dressed in black robbed the Exotic Diamonds Jewelry Store in South Park Mall on Jan. 20, 2017. At least three armed men dressed in black robbed the Exotic Diamonds Jewelry Store in South Park Mall on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|myphartsshow
|1,072
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,476
|Impeach Trumpazz
|7 hr
|Voter
|3
|Destiny R
|Fri
|LMA0
|5
|Lisa Cardenas
|Thu
|Mari
|3
|Angelina Robinson
|Thu
|Yup
|6
|I wanna smell dirty panties bad (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Kitten
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC