San Antonio restaurant inspections: January 20, 2017

Winfields Rest & Motel: 8757 IH 10 E., San Antonio, Texas 78109 Date: 01/17/2017 Score: 76 Highlights: Raw bacon did not read correct temperature, ice machine needs cleaning, chest freezer must be in good repair, tortilla chips were being stored in a cardboard box, employees' personal food items stored near food prep areas, food not protected from cross contamination.

