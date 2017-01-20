San Antonio restaurant inspections: January 20, 2017
Winfields Rest & Motel: 8757 IH 10 E., San Antonio, Texas 78109 Date: 01/17/2017 Score: 76 Highlights: Raw bacon did not read correct temperature, ice machine needs cleaning, chest freezer must be in good repair, tortilla chips were being stored in a cardboard box, employees' personal food items stored near food prep areas, food not protected from cross contamination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|mexican traditions
|4 hr
|TrumpIsWatching
|17
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|11 hr
|God Bless
|94
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Mark
|7,465
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|15 hr
|Lol
|9
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|15 hr
|Lol
|42
|Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I...
|15 hr
|Morgan
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC