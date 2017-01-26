San Antonio residents got $60M in tax refunds thanks to VITA
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|The Reporter
|7,475
|Impeach Trumpazz
|3 hr
|Voter
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|CookPharts
|1,071
|Destiny R
|Fri
|LMA0
|5
|Lisa Cardenas
|Thu
|Mari
|3
|Angelina Robinson
|Thu
|Yup
|6
|I wanna smell dirty panties bad (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Kitten
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC