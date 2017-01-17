San Antonio motorist drives into movi...

San Antonio motorist drives into moving train by Loop 1604 on far

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A motorist drove into a moving train on Jan. 17, 2017, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Green Mountain Road. A motorist drove into a moving train on Jan. 17, 2017, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Green Mountain Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless people yes you satx 2 hr Rick grande 7
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr hey watkins 7,451
toyota plant 4 hr paul 1
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 14 hr Slappa 239
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) Mon Ericagsa 40
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) Mon Troof 13
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC