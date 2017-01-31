'San Antonio at its finest': Heroes save man from burning truck Read Story MaryAnn Martinez

'San Antonio at its finest': Heroes s...

'San Antonio at its finest': Heroes save man from burning truck

Yesterday Read more: KCEN

SAN ANTONIO Video of San Antonians putting their own lives at risk to save a stranger from a burning truck has gone viral. Bill Thompson, the man in the cowboy hat in cell phone video of the rescue, watched a charter bus slam into a pickup truck on San Antonio's east side Friday morning on I-37.

