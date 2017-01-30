Road R...
Illinois-based Road Ranger has continued its surge into Texas by placing a $10 million travel center on northbound Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview, where it has dropped the price of regular unleaded to an area low of $1.90 a gallon for those using Road Ranger-branded debit cards, according to GasBuddy.com . Center co-manager Sandy Munn said the 24-hour travel stop boasts more than 100 parking spaces for big rigs, showers, free Wi-Fi, eating establishments and a convenience store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Trumpazz
|2 hr
|Republican
|14
|Who has jokes?
|11 hr
|Cracker Barrell
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|Watkins
|7,488
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|cristal
|242
|francis Herrera
|17 hr
|Addict
|13
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|19 hr
|Just a passer by
|97
|Anthony Mcdonald wanted for first degree murder...
|19 hr
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC