Review: - Illusionists' open big bag ...

Review: - Illusionists' open big bag of tricks at Majestic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

"The Illusionists," the first Broadway in San Antonio offering of the new year at the Majestic Theatre , has a little bit of everything. All of it is a lot of fun to watch, and much of it will no doubt spark plenty of "how did they do that" discussion on the drive home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 3 hr Jessica Cavness 39
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 4 hr Hispanic 32
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr The Reporter 7,427
cristal arrested 6 hr Slapping ALL Beaners 5
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr Analyst 1,017
Attencion! Hola!! 9 hr game is over 13
Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14) Wed Scam 90
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC