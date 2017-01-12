Review: - Illusionists' open big bag of tricks at Majestic
"The Illusionists," the first Broadway in San Antonio offering of the new year at the Majestic Theatre , has a little bit of everything. All of it is a lot of fun to watch, and much of it will no doubt spark plenty of "how did they do that" discussion on the drive home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Jessica Cavness
|39
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|4 hr
|Hispanic
|32
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|The Reporter
|7,427
|cristal arrested
|6 hr
|Slapping ALL Beaners
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Attencion! Hola!!
|9 hr
|game is over
|13
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Scam
|90
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC