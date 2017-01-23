Reports of shots fired outside Ingram...

Reports of shots fired outside Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio

11 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in an Ingram Park Mall parking lot Tuesday. Police said the incident started when two men, who witnesses said were wearing bandanas or handkerchiefs to cover their faces, threatened a mother and daughter in a parking lot near Macy's.

