Reports of shots fired outside Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in an Ingram Park Mall parking lot Tuesday. Police said the incident started when two men, who witnesses said were wearing bandanas or handkerchiefs to cover their faces, threatened a mother and daughter in a parking lot near Macy's.
