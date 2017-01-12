Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newbor...

Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in Northeast Side

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A group of children found a crying newborn baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached Jan. 12, 2017, outside of their apartment complex in the 13600 block of O'Connor Road on the city's North Side. A group of children found a crying newborn baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached Jan. 12, 2017, outside of their apartment complex in the 13600 block of O'Connor Road on the city's North Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14) 1 hr stfu 91
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Willie Granville 1,025
Angelina Robinson 6 hr No morals 5
Shanon Cardenas gross 6 hr No morals 4
Lisa Cardenas 6 hr San antonio 2
francis Herrera 6 hr Unemployed 6
Milfs 6 hr Abela 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC