Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually ...

Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nursery children

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Francisco Guevara, 65, was arrested Jan. 18, 2017, on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child. Francisco Guevara, 65, was arrested Jan. 18, 2017, on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 29 min Imwatching 72
mexican traditions 1 hr I said so 14
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 2 hr El Trump 38
Worthless people yes you satx 3 hr Hispanic 12
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 5 hr HEY STINKY 7,455
Lisa Cardenas 19 hr Agreed 3
Loan shark (Feb '13) 21 hr zahn67 63
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC