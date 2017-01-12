NWS: Tornadoes, thunderstorms and heavy rain possible this
Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may hit San Antonio the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2017, according to the National Weather Service. Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may hit San Antonio the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2017, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: Anyone want to pee on me? #PEEOTUS
|9 min
|game is over
|5
|francis Herrera
|7 hr
|Reppin san antonio
|9
|Right now
|7 hr
|Come on
|1
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|stfu
|91
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Angelina Robinson
|15 hr
|No morals
|5
|Shanon Cardenas gross
|15 hr
|No morals
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC