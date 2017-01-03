NWS: Temperatures will feel like teens in San Antonio this
San Antonio police and TxDot workers close down fly over ramps at Loop 1604 and US Highway 281 North Friday January 6 early in the morning because of icy weather conditions. San Antonio Police Department spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La tranny from Califas sure got quiet after som...
|1 hr
|Ba chinggggg
|3
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|1 hr
|Melania Tranny Trump
|1
|Are Mexican girls better in bed than white girls?
|2 hr
|I heard
|8
|Scientology
|2 hr
|Outside looking in
|5
|Pete tello
|3 hr
|Tello
|4
|2016 Little Johnny Da Master 234 postings and T...
|4 hr
|Da master
|5
|Vino y queso! Done estan las habas?
|4 hr
|Francis
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC