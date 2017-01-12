New
Thirty-one secondary fine arts students have earned chairs in the Texas Music Educators Association 2016-2017 All-State Band or Choir, more than any other school district in Area G, the Brownsville Independent School District announced. The final round of auditions was held on Jan. 7, in Corpus Christi and Rockport-Fulton.
