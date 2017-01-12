New

New

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Thirty-one secondary fine arts students have earned chairs in the Texas Music Educators Association 2016-2017 All-State Band or Choir, more than any other school district in Area G, the Brownsville Independent School District announced. The final round of auditions was held on Jan. 7, in Corpus Christi and Rockport-Fulton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 min New Resident 1,037
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 22 min Trump Watersports 238
Worthless people yes you satx 55 min Trump Watersports 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 10 hr Ericagsa 40
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 10 hr The Joker 7,442
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) 18 hr Troof 13
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... 22 hr whoa 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC