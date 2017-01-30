Nation-Now 17 mins ago 8:07 p.m.WATCH: Heroes pull man from burning truck
A man involved in a major crash on Interstate 37 Friday morning is lucky to be alive after he found himself trapped inside of his truck, engulfed in flames. Exclusively obtained by KENS 5, a dramatic rescue captured on camera is shedding light on just why this man is so lucky to be alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Trumpazz
|14 min
|Slappy mcgee
|12
|Who has jokes?
|15 min
|Joke
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|43 min
|Watkins
|7,488
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|47 min
|cristal
|242
|francis Herrera
|2 hr
|Addict
|13
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Just a passer by
|97
|Anthony Mcdonald wanted for first degree murder...
|4 hr
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC