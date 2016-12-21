Minor injured in Northwest San Antoni...

Minor injured in Northwest San Antonio shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A teen-aged boy was shot in the arm on the Northwest Side on Sunday evening, Jan. 1, 2017, after he attempted to evade the gunman in his vehicle, police said. A teen-aged boy was shot in the arm on the Northwest Side on Sunday evening, Jan. 1, 2017, after he attempted to evade the gunman in his vehicle, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr THOMAS O CALDWELL 7,406
Evy Ramos Shaved or strip (Jan '16) 2 hr Really 3
Make money on your phone 11 hr califas tranny 2
San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09) 15 hr Little Johnny Da ... 2,474
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 17 hr AmandaRDH1 37
jacky Torres (Aug '14) 21 hr King81 18
Scientology Sun Your master 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC