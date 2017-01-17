MFA presents Greg Smith video, Breakd...

MFA presents Greg Smith video, Breakdown Lane

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Greg Smith's video 'Breakdown Lane' will open Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Helen and Dick Minck Gallery of New Media at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The video will continue through Sunday, May 7. Davis will introduce his work in a lecture on opening day at 3 p.m. Smith is a multidisciplinary artist who notes that his work often centers on a character attempting to 'create something, trying to structure his environment, but who's also kind of hapless, and, in the end, probably doomed.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 45 min CheeseSniff 1,050
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr hey watkins 7,451
toyota plant 1 hr paul 1
Worthless people yes you satx 3 hr cristal 6
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 11 hr Slappa 239
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 22 hr Ericagsa 40
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) Mon Troof 13
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC