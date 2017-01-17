MFA presents Greg Smith video, Breakdown Lane
Greg Smith's video 'Breakdown Lane' will open Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Helen and Dick Minck Gallery of New Media at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The video will continue through Sunday, May 7. Davis will introduce his work in a lecture on opening day at 3 p.m. Smith is a multidisciplinary artist who notes that his work often centers on a character attempting to 'create something, trying to structure his environment, but who's also kind of hapless, and, in the end, probably doomed.'
