McMullen County oil field waste landf...

McMullen County oil field waste landfill is subject of upcoming hearing in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

A proposal to establish a landfill two miles north of here that would accommodate oil and natural-gas drilling waste will be the subject of an administrative law hearing before the Texas Railroad Commission starting Jan. 31 in Austin. This is the latest in a more-than-two-year-long fight to derail the plan put forth by San Antonio-based Petro Waste Environmental LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr JULIO 1,024
Angelina Robinson 1 hr No morals 5
Shanon Cardenas gross 1 hr No morals 4
Lisa Cardenas 1 hr San antonio 2
francis Herrera 1 hr Unemployed 6
Milfs 2 hr Abela 2
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 2 hr Hispanic 34
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC