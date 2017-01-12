McMullen County oil field waste landfill is subject of upcoming hearing in Austin
A proposal to establish a landfill two miles north of here that would accommodate oil and natural-gas drilling waste will be the subject of an administrative law hearing before the Texas Railroad Commission starting Jan. 31 in Austin. This is the latest in a more-than-two-year-long fight to derail the plan put forth by San Antonio-based Petro Waste Environmental LP.
