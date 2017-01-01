Man crashes aircraft in New Braunfels residence
About 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, the New Braunfels Police Department received reports that a small aircraft had crashed into a residence in the 1600 block of Wald Road. About 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, the New Braunfels Police Department received reports that a small aircraft had crashed into a residence in the 1600 block of Wald Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas to la tranny from Califas.........
|2 hr
|califas tranny
|2
|Scientology
|4 hr
|Lol
|3
|Who knows this guy jay lucky
|4 hr
|Ritz
|3
|Mary from Denny's
|5 hr
|Interested
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Greg N5XO
|7,416
|Best Manufacturing/Production/Assembly Jobs in ...
|7 hr
|time for an upgrade
|1
|La tranny from Califas gets upset when people p...
|8 hr
|I heard
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC