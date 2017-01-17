Man admits hit-and-run that killed Sa...

Man admits hit-and-run that killed San Antonio pedestrian, 83

Johnny Ruiz Jr. pleaded guilty to failure to stop and render aid in a case that killed an 83-year-old man in 2015.

