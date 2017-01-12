Land bridge widens income gap

Land bridge widens income gap

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

For starters, the park was acquired without the public's consent to the tune of $50 million with taxpayer dollars. To be fair, no other part of San Antonio has ever benefited from this type of an investment of this amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless people yes you satx 22 min Roland Diaz 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 5 hr Ericagsa 40
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 6 hr The Joker 7,442
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 7 hr cristal 235
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) 13 hr Troof 13
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... 17 hr whoa 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC