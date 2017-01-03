Just a Taste: Custom pies from Quicky Wood Fired Pizza
The new Quicky Wood Fired Pizza on Fredericksburg Road lets customers pick the ingredients on their pizzas for a flat $8.99 price. Then they cook it in a wood-burning oven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
