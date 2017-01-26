January 26, 2017 - CPS Energy sees microgrid project as test run for...
San Antonio, Texas-based CPS Energy and several partners have completed a microgrid project that the public power utility views as a test run for a new service that could be offered to customers. The demonstration project at the Joint Base San Antonio's Fort Sam Houston military post includes a 20-kilowatt solar photovoltaic array, a 75-kW battery, a weather station and a microgrid controller, according to James Boston, CPS Energy manager of market intelligence.
