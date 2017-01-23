In San Antonio, planes at Kelly Air F...

In San Antonio, planes at Kelly Air Force Base turned into paychecks

When the Wright Flyer took to the sky over Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and became the first aircraft to make a powered flight, no one here could have imagined how an event so obscure and far away would transform life in San Antonio. But the 12-second flight Dec. 17, 1903, changed everything - launching a revolution that brought the world intercontinental air travel, the decisive role of air power in war and mankind's leap into space.

