Hey Lege: Fix trash collection in Bexar County
Bexar County needs help from the Legislature to deal with persistent trash problems in unincorporated areas. A pilot program in Camelot II has had a happy ending, but Bexar has other problem areas such as this one in the Windsor Oaks neighborhood in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Fartune Shmellng
|1,046
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|INFO GIRL
|7,448
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Slappa
|239
|Worthless people yes you satx
|8 hr
|Trump Watersports
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Ericagsa
|40
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Troof
|13
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Mon
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC