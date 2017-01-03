GSA Awards Construction Contract for ...

GSA Awards Construction Contract for New Federal Courthouse

The new federal courthouse will provide the Judiciary with a newly constructed 305,000 gross sq. ft. facility.via http://url.ie/11ngb The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded the construction contract for the new U.S. Courthouse in San Antonio, Texas, to White Construction Company.

