Good Samaritan killed in Texas jewelry store robbery Man killed trying to stop a jewelry store robber in a San Antonio mall Sunday, police say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kgx6u1 Police in San Antonio, Texas, said a Good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a jewelry store robber in a local mall on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.