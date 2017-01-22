Good Samaritan killed in Texas jewelry store robbery
Good Samaritan killed in Texas jewelry store robbery Man killed trying to stop a jewelry store robber in a San Antonio mall Sunday, police say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kgx6u1 Police in San Antonio, Texas, said a Good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a jewelry store robber in a local mall on Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|1 hr
|Lol
|9
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|2 hr
|Lol
|42
|Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I...
|2 hr
|Morgan
|7
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Normal chick
|105
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Jack
|7,464
|Preston Scott Welch (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Anonymous LEDO em...
|4
|Why are blacks equally as lazy as Mexicans if n... (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Coon
|16
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC