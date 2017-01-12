Fort Worth Coyote Ugly sets opening date
Back in 2015, the Coyote Ugly chain of bars announced it was coming to Fort Worth. Now we have an opening date: Feb. 8. The club, at 3005 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th area, will be the third Coyote Ugly in Texas.
