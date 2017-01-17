Farmer's market moves to hospital par...

Farmer's market moves to hospital parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Countywide

The Karnes County Community Chamber of Commerce's Second Friday Breakfast will be hosted by the Karnes County Sheriff's Office at 500 E. Wall St. in Karnes City Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 a.m. The Karnes Artisan Farmer's Market has moved from the Karnes City Lodge to the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital parking lot. The Market will set up the fourth Saturday of every month, with the next one scheduled Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be vendors with fresh produce, soaps, honey, baked goods, a personal painter, jewelry, home decor, 31 gifts, pink zebra and other craft items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 1 hr THOMAS 164
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr HodaPharts 1,057
mexican traditions 6 hr TrumpIsWatching 17
Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14) 14 hr God Bless 94
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 15 hr Mark 7,465
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 18 hr Lol 9
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 18 hr Lol 42
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC