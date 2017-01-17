Farmer's market moves to hospital parking lot

The Karnes County Community Chamber of Commerce's Second Friday Breakfast will be hosted by the Karnes County Sheriff's Office at 500 E. Wall St. in Karnes City Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 a.m. The Karnes Artisan Farmer's Market has moved from the Karnes City Lodge to the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital parking lot. The Market will set up the fourth Saturday of every month, with the next one scheduled Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be vendors with fresh produce, soaps, honey, baked goods, a personal painter, jewelry, home decor, 31 gifts, pink zebra and other craft items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.