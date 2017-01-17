Farmer's market moves to hospital parking lot
The Karnes County Community Chamber of Commerce's Second Friday Breakfast will be hosted by the Karnes County Sheriff's Office at 500 E. Wall St. in Karnes City Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 a.m. The Karnes Artisan Farmer's Market has moved from the Karnes City Lodge to the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital parking lot. The Market will set up the fourth Saturday of every month, with the next one scheduled Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be vendors with fresh produce, soaps, honey, baked goods, a personal painter, jewelry, home decor, 31 gifts, pink zebra and other craft items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|1 hr
|THOMAS
|164
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|mexican traditions
|6 hr
|TrumpIsWatching
|17
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|God Bless
|94
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|Mark
|7,465
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|18 hr
|Lol
|9
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|18 hr
|Lol
|42
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC