Family finds finality 50 years after father died in Vietnam War
Debra Coffey, displaying her father's medals and other items from his service in the Air Force, is thrilled that military officials never stopped looking for her father's remains after he was shot down in 1966 in Laos. Coffey and her family hope to have a funeral service in April, 51 years after her father's death in the line of duty.
