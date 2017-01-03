Epic private party closing large part of downtown

Large red-and-white-striped tents have replaced Travis Park's holiday scene ahead of a massive bash to be hosted on the lawn and its neighbor, the elegant St. Anthony Hotel on Jan. 7, 2017. Large red-and-white-striped tents have replaced Travis Park's holiday scene ahead of a massive bash to be hosted on the lawn and its neighbor, the elegant St. Anthony Hotel on Jan. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.