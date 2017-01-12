Elderly man dies almost a month after vehicle crashed into his
A San Antonio firefighter marks off a house Monday December 12, 2016 on the 200 block of Tammy Drive after a stolen SUV smashed through a fence and crashed into the back of the house. Roger Barajas, who works at nearby SWBC, said he noticed the car in the man's back yard and approached the man and asked if he was hurt and Barajas called 911.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Jessica Cavness
|39
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|2 hr
|Hispanic
|32
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|The Reporter
|7,427
|cristal arrested
|5 hr
|Slapping ALL Beaners
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Attencion! Hola!!
|8 hr
|game is over
|13
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Scam
|90
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC