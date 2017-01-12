Elderly man dies almost a month after vehicle crashed into his

A San Antonio firefighter marks off a house Monday December 12, 2016 on the 200 block of Tammy Drive after a stolen SUV smashed through a fence and crashed into the back of the house. Roger Barajas, who works at nearby SWBC, said he noticed the car in the man's back yard and approached the man and asked if he was hurt and Barajas called 911.

