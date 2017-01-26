El Paso ranked best large city for fa...

El Paso ranked best large city for families bya

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso was ranked as the best large city for families with an A - grade from an apartment-rental website. El Paso ranked best large city for families by website El Paso was ranked as the best large city for families with an A - grade from an apartment-rental website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Destiny R 5 hr LMA0 5
Lisa Cardenas 19 hr Mari 3
Angelina Robinson 19 hr Yup 6
I wanna smell dirty panties bad (Apr '16) 20 hr Kitten 14
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr CountryPharts 1,068
Loan shark (Feb '13) 23 hr zahn67 64
Cruising spots for men seeking men (Apr '10) Thu TJay 25 93
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC