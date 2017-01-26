Early College High School on track to...

Early College High School on track to unveil first evidence of success in 2018

Thanks to its Early College High School designation, Seguin High School is on track of having approximately 50 seniors graduate in 2018 with an associate's degree. Just as important, all seniors will have obtained various hours of college credit making the opportunity for furthering their education wide open.

