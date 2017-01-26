Early College High School on track to unveil first evidence of success in 2018
Thanks to its Early College High School designation, Seguin High School is on track of having approximately 50 seniors graduate in 2018 with an associate's degree. Just as important, all seniors will have obtained various hours of college credit making the opportunity for furthering their education wide open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Jack
|7,483
|Sign Petition: Impeach Donald Trump
|8 hr
|KellyAnne Conway
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|why is san antonio tx so dry in snow white & weed? (Mar '14)
|19 hr
|dioblo
|13
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Ignorants
|66
|Impeach Trumpazz
|Sun
|Watersports
|5
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|Sat
|TRUTH is out there
|95
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC