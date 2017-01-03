Don't extend sale periodfor fireworks
However, in the hands of pyrotechnic novices, firecrackers can be dangerous a thing. They need to be carefully monitored not just for the safety of the individuals using them but for the protection of those in the vicinity when they are set off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|ROTFLMAO
|7,449
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|3 hr
|F k Trump
|9
|Lisa Cardenas
|4 hr
|John Ser
|2
|Lisa Cardenas
|4 hr
|Sagurl
|4
|Are Mexican girls better in bed than white girls?
|5 hr
|RUSS
|12
|cristal arrested
|13 hr
|cristal
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC