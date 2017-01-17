Crime Stoppers seeks information on h...

Crime Stoppers seeks information on hit-and-run accident

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are requesting the public's assistance in finding information on a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on December 18, 2016. The suspect at large failed to stop and render aid, leaving Arturo Zapien Villanueva, 42, dead on the frontage road near U.S. 90 and Loop 410 last month, a news release reported.

