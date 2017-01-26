Crash of small plane in San Antonio kills pilot
A crash near San Antonio's Stinson Municipal Airport killed the pilot of a small plane, a fire official said. The plane, a Cirrus SR22, left San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and headed for Stinson Airport.
